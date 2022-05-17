Downtown St. Louis hotel named one of country’s quietest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to a new ranking, one of the country’s quietest hotels is in downtown St. Louis.

The Courtyard by Marriott Downtown West is the 19th quietest hotel in the country, according to thousands of reviews on Trip Advisor. Twelve percent of reviews mentioned the word “quiet.” The hotel is located just west of Union Station on Market Street.

Marriott’s Sabal Palms in Orlando was ranked the quietest hotel on the list.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.