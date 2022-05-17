Cardinals tickets on sale for $6 and $16

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and The Goddard School are teaming up to offer a discount on tickets for upcoming games.

Tickets are $6 in various seating categories and $16 for Field Box seats when the Cardinals play the Toronto Blue Jays on May 23 and 24, Milwaukee Brewers on May 26, and San Diego Padres from May 31 to June 1. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets visit cardinals.com/six.

