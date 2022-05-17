Advertisement

Cardinals tickets on sale for $6 and $16

(Source: KFVS)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and The Goddard School are teaming up to offer a discount on tickets for upcoming games.

Tickets are $6 in various seating categories and $16 for Field Box seats when the Cardinals play the Toronto Blue Jays on May 23 and 24, Milwaukee Brewers on May 26, and San Diego Padres from May 31 to June 1. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets visit cardinals.com/six.

