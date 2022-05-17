Advertisement

The ABCD’s to preventing sleeping hazards

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay(WCTV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital shared ways to prevent sleeping hazards following President Joe Biden’s signing of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

The act bans the sale of crib bumpers and inclined sleepers known to be harmful to infants, and even linked to dozens of deaths.

Experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital told News 4 preventing sleeping hazards is as simple as ABCD:

  • A: Infants should sleep alone
  • B: Infants should sleep on their back
  • C: Infants should sleep in a crib
  • D: Don’t smoke around the infant

St. Louis Children’s Hospital offers in-person and virtual consultations on everything from safe sleep to car seat and helmet safety. Click here for more information.

