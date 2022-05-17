4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Overnight-Wednesday Morning

Weather Discussion: While I’m expecting an overall dry afternoon, a spot shower can’t be ruled out. But the main storm action will arrive well past Midnight and into Wednesday morning, possibly causing a slow morning drive in the St. Louis metro.

Wednesday morning is a Weather Alert Day. Between about 3 am to 8 am a more robust line of thunderstorms will sweep east across the area. We need to monitor the hail threat and some isolated flooding may also become a problem as you head out early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday afternoon looks largely dry but an isolated storm could flare up given that we’ll turn partly sunny, warm and humid.

Thursday also looks largely dry as the trigger for storms looks weak. However, if a storm can get going it could be severe as we will have ample storm fuel to drive stronger updrafts.

Finally, Friday evening and night, a cold front comes to town. Most of Friday is dry, hot and humid. But during the evening and possibly not until nighttime, storms will flare up. These could be severe, so Friday is a weather alert day for these late storms. If the storms hold off until overnight, less storm fuel will be available. But either way, we’ll want to watch that late Friday/Friday night threat.

This Severe Threat map is for Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning...

