4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Late Tonight & Wednesday Morning

Weather Discussion: You can expect the cloud cover and humidity to increase through the afternoon. Our temperatures will generally sit in the mid-80s. While I’m expecting an overall dry afternoon, a spot shower closer to central Missouri can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday morning is a Weather Alert Day. Between about 3 am to 8 am a more robust line of thunderstorms will sweep east across the area. If the line holds its strength, we need to monitor the hail and wind risk. Localized flooding may also become a problem as you head out early tomorrow morning.

In addition to tomorrow, some ingredients are coming together for isolated storms Thursday. Overall risks Thursday is low. Finally, Friday evening and night, a cold front comes to town. This will spark storms and, once again, those could be severe. If they hold off until late evening and overnight, less storm fuel will be available. But either way, we’ll want to watch that late Friday/Friday night threat.

This Severe Threat map is for Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning...

