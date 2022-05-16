Wentzville School District opens Mercy Clinic at Pearce Hall

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – The Wentzville School District has partnered with Mercy Clinic to open an on-site Medical Clinic.

The clinic is located at the rear entrance of Pearce Hall at 390 West Koenig Street. The clinic will serve students, staff and family members of staff by offering a wide variety of care and services. Staff with the school district’s insurance plan will be able to get a free annual wellness exam.

The clinic is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will remain open throughout the summer. Appointments can be made by calling 636-445-3820. Walk-ins are also accepted at the clinic during business hours.

