WATCH: See a skydiving granny flying over the Ozarks

Joshua Collins shared this video of his 92-year-old grandmother Ann Burd skydiving.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this video! Joshua Collins shared this video of his 92-year-old grandmother Ann Burd skydiving.

She did it at the Ozarks Skydive Center in Miller. And she jumped with her 69-year-old daughter.

Collins says skydiving was always on his grandmother’s bucket list. Congrats to her and her daughter.

