Video released from 2021 officer-involved shooting at Hamilton Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police released video on Monday, May 16 of an officer-involved shooting that happened at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in October 2021.

In order to be transparent, ISP said video of the incident is being made available to the public.

On Oct. 20, 2021 around 12:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office requested ISP investigate an officer-involved shooting.

They say Aaron J. Sealy, 30, from Herrin, was in custody after being arrested by McLeansboro police officers and was taken to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

While sitting in a chair, Sealy was able to loosen the handcuffs, grab and discharge a fire extinguisher toward a McLeansboro officer and a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy.

Both ordered Sealy to drop the fire extinguisher before firing at him. Sealy was hit once.

According to ISP, officers rendered aid to Sealy until he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and then transferred to a regional hospital.

They say he is currently in custody.

