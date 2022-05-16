St. Clair, Mo. man accused of threatening to kill family, firing shots in the air

ST. CLAIR (KMOV) - An argument among family members led to shots fired and a man behind bars in St. Clair, Mo.

Charges have been issued against 33-year-old Ricky Walton for unlawful possession of a weapon and domestic assault. Police said Walton was shooting an AK-47-style rifle into the air near South Main and Ferdinand Streets at 2 a.m. Thursday. The 33-year-old’s family told an officer they had just picked him up from a local hospital and brought him to get his car but an argument ensued. Walton, who was also armed with a handgun, allegedly said, “I’m gonna kill you!” during the spat.

The statement prompted his relatives to call 911.

After setting a perimeter around the area, deputies from St. Clair and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office started searching for Walton. He was later found 40 yards from his car in a field. The handgun and rifle were seized when Walton was arrested.

He is being held on a $35,000 bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.