Advertisement

St. Clair, Mo. man accused of threatening to kill family, firing shots in the air

Ricky Walton, 33, was charged with domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon Thursday.
Ricky Walton, 33, was charged with domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon Thursday.(St. Clair Missouri Police Department)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR (KMOV) - An argument among family members led to shots fired and a man behind bars in St. Clair, Mo.

Charges have been issued against 33-year-old Ricky Walton for unlawful possession of a weapon and domestic assault. Police said Walton was shooting an AK-47-style rifle into the air near South Main and Ferdinand Streets at 2 a.m. Thursday. The 33-year-old’s family told an officer they had just picked him up from a local hospital and brought him to get his car but an argument ensued. Walton, who was also armed with a handgun, allegedly said, “I’m gonna kill you!” during the spat.

The statement prompted his relatives to call 911.

After setting a perimeter around the area, deputies from St. Clair and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office started searching for Walton. He was later found 40 yards from his car in a field. The handgun and rifle were seized when Walton was arrested.

He is being held on a $35,000 bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Paul Davis
Metro East family searching for leads in deadly hit-and-run accident
Bottled breastmilk
Breast milk banks see increase in donations amidst formula shortage
Paul Davis
Metro East family searching for leads in deadly hit-and-run accident