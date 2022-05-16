St. Charles is out spraying for mosquitoes

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Any amount of standing water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The City of St. Charles Public Works Department advises you to take care of the mosquitoes in your yard, and they will take care of the streets.

Every two weeks until mid-September, three crews will be out on the streets of St. Charles spraying for mosquitoes. While the spray is not harmful to people or animals, they will turn off the fogger as a courtesy when passing people outside.

The two rivers, wet and low-lying areas, makes St. Charles an ideal habitat for the pests. Preventing standing water in your yard will help clear them.

Daryl Hampel, the Street Superintendent of Public Works for the City of St. Charles, said, “The best thing to do is remove any standing water around the house, whether it’s in a kiddy pool or a bucket, or even dog dishes, just to empty out that standing water.”

Hampel also recommends placing mosquito tablets in water and gutters. It releases chemicals harmful to mosquitoes and prevents the larvae from developing.

