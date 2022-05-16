Advertisement

Rescue crews on scene after boat capsizes on the Missouri River near Chesterfield

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Rescue crews are scene after a boat capsized on the Missouri River Sunday night.

Firefighters tell News 4 the boat, which had two people on board, capsized near Howell Island, which is located close to Chesterfield, just southwest of the Boone Bridge.

Other information was not immediately known.

