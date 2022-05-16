Rescue crews on scene after boat capsizes on the Missouri River near Chesterfield
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Rescue crews are scene after a boat capsized on the Missouri River Sunday night.
Firefighters tell News 4 the boat, which had two people on board, capsized near Howell Island, which is located close to Chesterfield, just southwest of the Boone Bridge.
Other information was not immediately known.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.