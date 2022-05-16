Advertisement

Purina hosting drive-thru food pantry Tuesday

Dog, yard, lawn generic
Dog, yard, lawn generic(WILX)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Purina is hosting a drive-thru food pantry on Tuesday.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the company will team up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to make sure local families and pets have food. The distribution, which is part of Purina Cares Day, will take place the Purina’s corporate headquarters at 801 Chouteau Avenue.

Those attending the drive-thru food pantry will receive free food and household items. They will also be given bags of cat and dog food for their pets.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mosquito season
St. Charles is out spraying for mosquitoes
Now that the sun is out, people are looking to beautify their yards and homes
Tips on getting the garden ready
Illinois State Police released video on Monday, May 16 of an officer-involved shooting at the...
Video released from 2021 officer-involved shooting at Hamilton Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Office
Bark in the Park from before the COVID-19 pandemic
‘Bark in the Park’ returns to Forest Park