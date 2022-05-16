Purina hosting drive-thru food pantry Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Purina is hosting a drive-thru food pantry on Tuesday.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the company will team up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to make sure local families and pets have food. The distribution, which is part of Purina Cares Day, will take place the Purina’s corporate headquarters at 801 Chouteau Avenue.

Those attending the drive-thru food pantry will receive free food and household items. They will also be given bags of cat and dog food for their pets.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.