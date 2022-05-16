Advertisement

Police: Armed man who robbed woman cleaning windows in South City nabbed

By Nicole Sanders
May. 16, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 48-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to a South City armed robbery Sunday evening

Around 6:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was cleaning the windows of her home in the 4600 block of Dewey when she was approached by a 46-year-old man. The man put a gun to her stomach and demanded the keys to her car.

Officers were able to find the car and arrested the suspected robber. No additional information has been released.

