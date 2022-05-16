Page to discuss rising number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County

CLAYTON (KMOV) - At a Monday morning press conference, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will talk about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, his office said Sunday night.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in the St. Louis area and across the country over the past few weeks. Statistics show the seven-day moving average of cases has been rising in St. Louis County for at least two weeks.

SSM Chief Community Health Officer Alex Garza says cases will continue to rise as activities and gatherings pick back up, and few COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place or being enforced.

“If you’re elderly, things like that, then you need to be more cognizant of what you’re doing,” said Garza. “So whether that’s gathering in large groups, or being around other people, those are the things that should really drive behavior, such as wearing a mask or not going into indoor crowded environments, things like that.”

Garza and others say cases are being underreported due to at-home testing and other factors.

