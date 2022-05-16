Metro East teacher welcomed home after military deployment overseas

GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A special welcome home was held Monday for a man who is important to so many.

Students and staff at Grigsby Education Center in Granite City welcomed Master Sgt. Robert Bragg home from his recent deployment overseas. Besides serving in the Air Force reserves, he is also a 6th-grade teacher. For the last month, he has been in Qatar, Kuwait and other Middle Eastern countries to help with training, testing and teaching.

Bragg says while it was a great experience, it was even better being able to bring back life lessons for his students.

Bragg says he is also happy to be back with his wife and two kids, who are ages 1 and 3.

