Metro East family searching for leads in deadly hit-and-run accident

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) - The Cahokia Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left a man dead Saturday morning.

The Illinois State Police confirmed Cahokia Height PD is investigating the death of Paul Davis. Davis’ family confirmed to News 4 the incident happened near Water Street and St. Gregory around 5 a.m.

“There was a biker that saw him and called the police around 5:30--6 o’clock, and told them about the passing or that there was a body down there,” said Jessica Cole, the sister of Davis. “I think that it was most likely an accident. You know. It was dark.”

Cole said police are searching for a silver or gray SUV with front-end damage. She added that Davis left his truck at a nearby store the night before because the lights weren’t working. So, he walked home and waited for the morning.

“Well, Paul being Paul...he decided at some point he was going to walk back to the vehicle,” she added. “People do tend to speed... it can be certainly dangerous to walk there on the side of the road.”

News 4 contacted the police department. The department declined to provide details.

“I think absolutely that there is somebody--may have inadvertently caught something on their Ring camera. They may have seen--being able to see the damage from the car and maybe even get a license plate,” Cole said. “That may help us out.”

Davis leaves behind his mother, his daughter and many others.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call Cahokia Heights PD at(618) 337-9505. The department’s after-hours number is (618)-337-9505.

