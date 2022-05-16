Man wanted on multiple warrants known to frequent some Metro East towns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers in the Metro East are looking for a man who frequents several cities in the area.

The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for John Huber as he’s wanted for questioning on multiple warrants. The department said Huber - who also goes by John Henry - frequents Mascoutah, Freeburg, Fayetteville and other surrounding areas.

You’re asked to call the Cencon Dispatch Center at 618-277-3500 if you know anything about his whereabouts. You can also call the police department’s non-emergency line at 618-365-0146.

The Fayetteville Police Department didn’t give exact details on what Huber is wanted for. News 4 reached out for more information.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.