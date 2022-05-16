Advertisement

Man wanted on multiple warrants known to frequent some Metro East towns

The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for John Huber as he’s wanted for questioning on...
The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for John Huber as he’s wanted for questioning on multiple warrants. The department said Huber - who also goes by John Henry - frequents Mascoutah, Freeburg, Fayetteville and other surrounding areas.(The Fayetteville Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers in the Metro East are looking for a man who frequents several cities in the area.

The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for John Huber as he’s wanted for questioning on multiple warrants. The department said Huber - who also goes by John Henry - frequents Mascoutah, Freeburg, Fayetteville and other surrounding areas.

You’re asked to call the Cencon Dispatch Center at 618-277-3500 if you know anything about his whereabouts. You can also call the police department’s non-emergency line at 618-365-0146.

The Fayetteville Police Department didn’t give exact details on what Huber is wanted for. News 4 reached out for more information.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

McCall family
St. Louis-area family shares story as embryo adoption gains popularity
Mosquito season
St. Charles is out spraying for mosquitoes
Now that the sun is out, people are looking to beautify their yards and homes
Tips on getting the garden ready
Illinois State Police released video on Monday, May 16 of an officer-involved shooting at the...
Video released from 2021 officer-involved shooting at Hamilton Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Office