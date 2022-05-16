Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in south St. Louis city early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Meramec near Grand at around 2:10 a.m. Police said a light-colored truck was seen driving on Meramec just after the shooting call. The man was found dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now investigating their sixth homicide of the weekend.

