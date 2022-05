ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was robbed Sunday on a Metro Bus in North City.

The victim says he was riding the Metro Bus around 2:30 a.m. and was then robbed at gunpoint by a man with dreadlocks and a “C3″ tattooed in the center of his forehead. The suspect took his phone and got off the bus near 18th and Washington.

The investigation is ongoing.

