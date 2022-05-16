Advertisement

KMOV wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for digital coverage

Edward R. Murrow Awards 2022 Logo
Edward R. Murrow Awards 2022 Logo(Edward R. Murrow)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – KMOV’s in-depth coverage of the Interstate 70 serial killer has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Digital Coverage: Chasing the I-70 Serial Killer

KMOV hit the road last fall to talk with investigators, witnesses and family members of the serial killer, who went on a multi-state killing spree that lasted 29 days in 1992. One of the victims was 24-year-old Nancy Kitzmiller at a St. Charles store. The multi-part investigative piece included a five-episode digital series and more than a dozen online-exclusive stories.

‘We will never, ever give up’ | St. Charles detective recalls decades spent chasing the I-70 serial killer

The digital coverage was honored Monday by the Radio Television Digital News Association in the Region 5 Large Market Television division as the best Digital entry.

“Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession,” the organization’s website states.

All regional winners advance to the national competition.

