KMOV wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for digital coverage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – KMOV’s in-depth coverage of the Interstate 70 serial killer has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

KMOV hit the road last fall to talk with investigators, witnesses and family members of the serial killer, who went on a multi-state killing spree that lasted 29 days in 1992. One of the victims was 24-year-old Nancy Kitzmiller at a St. Charles store. The multi-part investigative piece included a five-episode digital series and more than a dozen online-exclusive stories.

The digital coverage was honored Monday by the Radio Television Digital News Association in the Region 5 Large Market Television division as the best Digital entry.

“Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession,” the organization’s website states.

All regional winners advance to the national competition.

