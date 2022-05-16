Gov. Pritzker announces $11.2M in funding to support family planning services in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday, May 16 $11.2 million in funding will support family planning services throughout the state.

Governor Pritzker Announces $10 Million in Community Grants for Title X Family Planning and Reproductive Health Care Governor Pritzker announces $10 million in community grants for Title X family planning and reproductive health care. Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Monday, May 16, 2022

He said $5.4 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will support and expand access to affordable family planning services for low-income parts of the state.

The federal grant, along with $5.8 million in state general revenue funds, means the Illinois Family Planning Program is providing about $11.2 million in funding in state fiscal year 2023 to 29 agencies operating 98 family planning clinics.

According to the release from the governor’s office, the new HHS grant will support access to Title X services under the Illinois Family Planning Program that were previously restricted by a “gag rule.”

“Now that the Biden administration has reversed Trump’s gag rule, I am proud to announce we have rejoined the federal Title X program and we’re putting record funding toward our Illinois Family Planning Program,” Governor Pritzker said. “Let this record-breaking investment remind women that the state of Illinois trusts you to make your own choices. To choose what contraceptives are right for you. To choose whether you want to be a parent or not. And we will make sure that—on top of protecting your right to choose—you get the care that you deserve.”

The governor’s office said Title X provides preventive health services, including HIV prevention and testing, breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment and reproductive health care for thousands of low-income, uninsured and under-insured Illinoisans.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.