Duo charged with stealing $35K from Home Depot stores across St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A duo has been taken into custody for stealing thousands of items out of Home Depot stores.

Detectives said Shelly Hampton, 32, and Kenneth Coleman, 33, stole at least $36,647 from nine Home Depot stores between Jan. 29, 2021, and May 4, 2022. According to the St. Louis County, they placed a sticker with a code for an inexpensive package of baby wipes on a high-priced item and paid for them at a lower cost at the self-checkout.

Reports also say the two suspects loaded items into shopping carts and pushed them out of the store without paying. A surveillance video then identified them, and Hampton confirmed that the green Chevrolet van used in the thefts belonged to her.

“This wasn’t about need, it was about greed,” said. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Stealing and thefts will not be tolerated in St. Louis County and will be prosecuted.”

The two are held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.