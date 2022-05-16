Advertisement

Detectives searching person of interest after St. Louis County bank robbery

St. Louis County detectives are searching for a person seen on surveillance video in connection with a bank robbery on May 14, 2022.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Detectives in St. Louis County are searching for a person of interest following a bank robbery.

The police department posted a surveillance video on Facebook showing the individual sought following the Saturday robbery. According to police, the robbery occurred in the 4000 block of North Lindbergh Blvd. The suspect walked into the bank, demanded money and then ran off after getting cash.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery is urged to contact Det. Geisman at 314-615-8623 or email MGeisman@stlouiscountymo.gov.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mosquito season
St. Charles is out spraying for mosquitoes
Now that the sun is out, people are looking to beautify their yards and homes
Tips on getting the garden ready
Illinois State Police released video on Monday, May 16 of an officer-involved shooting at the...
Video released from 2021 officer-involved shooting at Hamilton Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Office
Page discusses rising number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County
Page discusses rising number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County