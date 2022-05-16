Detectives searching person of interest after St. Louis County bank robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Detectives in St. Louis County are searching for a person of interest following a bank robbery.

The police department posted a surveillance video on Facebook showing the individual sought following the Saturday robbery. According to police, the robbery occurred in the 4000 block of North Lindbergh Blvd. The suspect walked into the bank, demanded money and then ran off after getting cash.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery is urged to contact Det. Geisman at 314-615-8623 or email MGeisman@stlouiscountymo.gov.

