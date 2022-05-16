Advertisement

Carrie Underwood bringing Denim & Rhinestones Tour to St. Louis later this year

“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood will bring her latest tour to St. Louis later this year.

Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour will be at the Enterprise Center on Nov. 7. Special Guest Jimmie Allen will be joining Underwood on the tour.

Tickets start at $36.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 20.

