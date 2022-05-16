‘Bark in the Park’ returns to Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - “Bark in the Park” is set to return to Forest Park on Saturday.

All of the fun goes towards helping. healing and preventing animal cruelty in the St. Louis region. All proceeds from the event towards the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund.

Registration costs $55 and includes a t-shirt, a Purina goodie bag and all festival activities.

