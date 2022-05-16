Advertisement

‘Bark in the Park’ returns to Forest Park

Bark in the Park from before the COVID-19 pandemic
Bark in the Park from before the COVID-19 pandemic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - “Bark in the Park” is set to return to Forest Park on Saturday.

All of the fun goes towards helping. healing and preventing animal cruelty in the St. Louis region. All proceeds from the event towards the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund.

Registration costs $55 and includes a t-shirt, a Purina goodie bag and all festival activities.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mosquito season
St. Charles is out spraying for mosquitoes
Now that the sun is out, people are looking to beautify their yards and homes
Tips on getting the garden ready
Dog, yard, lawn generic
Purina hosting drive-thru food pantry Tuesday
Illinois State Police released video on Monday, May 16 of an officer-involved shooting at the...
Video released from 2021 officer-involved shooting at Hamilton Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Office