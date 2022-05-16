4Warn Forecast: Cooler & Less Humid

Weather Discussion: Find an excuse to spend some time outside today! Monday will be the nicest weather day of the week. In fact, with sunny skies, pleasant temperatures, and low humidity, this will likely be one of the 10 nicest spring days of the year.

There are 2 main windows to watch for stormy weather this week. The first is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The second is Friday night into Saturday. Both of these could potentially produce some strong to severe storms. Plus, there are numerous lower rain chances between those two systems.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.