4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Night

Weather Discussion: This week could turn pretty active, so make sure to get frequent weather updates. We have several storm chances, and while not all of them will come to fruition (I’ll explain below), there will be storm fuel in place that could make for some severe weather.

The first round is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a large hail threat and isolated flooding possible.

These Wednesday morning storms exit by mid-morning. I can’t rule out a new strong storm firing up in the heat of the afternoon Wednesday but the the trigger is weak, so we’re uncertain on IF we’ll see any new development. That same uncertainty goes for Thursday afternoon-early evening. However, IF a couple storms can get going some very large hail would be possible along with isolated strong winds and a low threat for an isolated tornado.

Then, Friday evening and night a cold front comes to town. This will spark storms and those could be severe. If they hold off until late evening and overnight, there will be less storm fuel available, but either way we’ll want to watch that late Friday/Friday night threat.

This Severe Threat map is for Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning...

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.