13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people have been killed and eight others have been wounded in shootings that occurred in St. Louis City this weekend.

The first shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Minnesota. Police tell News 4 that Kyierah Jeffries, 16, was found shot outside. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Two hours later, Melissa Moore, 39, and a 55-year-old man were shot at the Midtown Bar and Grill, police tell News 4. Moore was found at the bar’s entrance and the man was located inside. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene; the man was taken to a hospital.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the 2900 block of Newstead around 6:20 p.m. Police say he was talking to a friend when a burgundy sedan pulled up, and two people got out and started shooting. The victim then ran from the scene and discovered he was shot in the neck. He was then dropped off by another car at the scene where Moore was killed. Paramedics then took him to a hospital.

Around 9:00 p.m., a 17-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital and said he was shot. Police say he was walking on Enright near West Belle Ave. when a black sedan with no headlights traveled towards him. The teen told officers he heard shots coming from the car and tried to run, but was wounded in the leg.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a man was found shot outside of a home in the 3800 block of Eichelberger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot at a BP gas station the intersection of E. Grand and Broadway. A 22-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. Officers say the woman told them she accidentally shot the teen as he was handling her gun. However, police say the victim told them he did not know who shot him. The teen was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.

About three hours later, officers responded to the 1500 block of Pine in downtown St. Louis where they found a 29-year-old man shot in the leg and a 27-year-old shot in the back. Both men were taken to a hospital.

About 10: 30 a.m., a man between 25 and 30-years-old was found shot on the sidewalk at 14th and Chestnut, He was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.

A man was found near the intersection of Riverview and River Trail Court just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Less than 45 minutes later, a man and woman were shot at the intersection of Roosevelt Place and Goodfellow. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital.

