1 dead after car-train collision in Jefferson County

By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A collision involving a train in Jefferson County left one person dead Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. a car and train collided around 11:15 a.m. near the Imperial-Kimmswick area. Two adults and an infant were inside. Troopers said one person was killed and another person was critically injured. It is unclear if the infant was injured.

This is a developing story.

