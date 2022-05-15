Man hit by car, killed outside Ted Drewes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed outside Ted Drewes Saturday evening.

The man was crossing the street on Chippewa near Ted Drewes just before 9:00 p.m. when he was hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. Authorities say he was not crossing at a crosswalk. The driver tried to swerve when he saw the man but was unable to avoid him.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.