Man hit by car, killed outside Ted Drewes

Image showing Ted Drewes
Image showing Ted Drewes(Ted Drewes / Facebook)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed outside Ted Drewes Saturday evening.

The man was crossing the street on Chippewa near Ted Drewes just before 9:00 p.m. when he was hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. Authorities say he was not crossing at a crosswalk. The driver tried to swerve when he saw the man but was unable to avoid him.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver is cooperating with police.

