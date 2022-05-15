Advertisement

Man, 20, killed in Metro East crash

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A 20-year-old man was killed in an accident that occurred in Monroe County, Illinois Saturday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Old Route 3. A 2021 Ford Bronco was going north on Route 3 when a 2001 Chevrolet truck going east on Old Route 3 pulled into the Bronco’s path and hit it.

Chance Kearns, a resident of Herrin, Illinois, was ejected from the Bronco and killed. The driver of the Bronco was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers inside the Bronco were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Route 3 was closed for several hours after the accident; it re-opened after 10:30 p.m.

