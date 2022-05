ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in downtown St. Louis Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 10:48 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chestnut. Police said the man was shot in the chest but was conscious and breathing. He was later taken to the hospital in critical unstable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

