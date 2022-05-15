Better Business Bureau issues scam warning amid nationwide baby formula shortage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Better Business Bureau is warning families of baby formula scams amid the nationwide shortage.

The BBB report shows nationwide, that there are reports of people buying formula through Facebook and other sites, but not receiving anything in return.

“Moms are desperate--they’re reaching out on social media,” said St. Louis Better Business Bureau communications director Sarah Wetzel. “They may even contact you directly via a direct message and tell you they have this formula, and they’ll show you pictures. I know it’s a desperate time, but you really have to step back and just not take advantage or anything that comes to you.”

Wetzel advises that if someone agrees to offer you formula for cash, don’t pay until it’s in your hand.

“If they are able to meet you, that should give you a little peace of mind,” she said.

There are a number of Facebook groups in the St. Louis area to help families swap and search for baby formula.

“People have been so overly grateful to other moms that I haven’t really seen anybody take advantage of the situation yet,” said Meghan Semar, a St. Louis County mother who’s looking for baby formula for her adopted one-month-old. “She tried the Similac sensitive in the NICU and got really sick. So, they switched us to Enfamil.”

