4Warn Forecast: Turning Cooler & Less Humid

Weather Discussion: Thunderstorms will exit the area early this evening. A stray shower is possible through midnight. Clouds move out overnight as cooler, less humid air moves in.

Monday will be the nicest weather day all week with sunny skies, pleasant temperatures and low humidity.

There are 2 main windows to watch for stormy weather this week. The first is Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. The second is Friday night into Saturday. Both of these could potentially produce some strong to severe storms.

