Girl, 16, shot and killed in South City Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenage girl was shot and killed in South City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore, which is the Carondelet neighborhood. The victim was shot in the abdomen, police say.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Editor’s note: Police initially said the victim was a woman in her 60s.

