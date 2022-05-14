Advertisement

Girl, 16, shot and killed in South City Saturday afternoon

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday afternoon(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenage girl was shot and killed in South City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore, which is the Carondelet neighborhood. The victim was shot in the abdomen, police say.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Editor’s note: Police initially said the victim was a woman in her 60s.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Families turn to social media to find baby formula in St. Louis region
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Families turn to social media to find baby formula in St. Louis region
Sumner High School
Efforts to keep Sumner High School alive
Sen. Blunt leads groundbreaking for geospatial facility
Sen. Blunt leads groundbreaking for geospatial facility