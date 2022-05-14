Woman killed, man injured in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred in North City Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m., police say, near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Vandeventer, which is on the border of the Jeff-Vander-Lou and Greater Ville neighborhoods. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital.

Other information was not immediately known.

