4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: A stray shower or storm is possible through the evening but most areas will simply be mostly clear, warm & dry. Dry weather is expected overnight.

There is another chance for storms Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Those could become strong to severe. The timing is most likely during the afternoon. Storms look to move into the metro around mid-afternoon, but will be present out west earlier. Large hail and damaging winds are possible with the strongest storms. The limiting factor for severe weather is the lower moisture content in the atmosphere. Tomorrow is a Weather Alert Day.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.