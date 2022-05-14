Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

4Warn Alert: Spot rain today, some strong storms tomorrow
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: A stray shower or storm is possible through the evening but most areas will simply be mostly clear, warm & dry. Dry weather is expected overnight.

There is another chance for storms Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Those could become strong to severe. The timing is most likely during the afternoon. Storms look to move into the metro around mid-afternoon, but will be present out west earlier. Large hail and damaging winds are possible with the strongest storms. The limiting factor for severe weather is the lower moisture content in the atmosphere. Tomorrow is a Weather Alert Day.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Alert: Spot rain today, some strong storms tomorrow
4Warn Alert: Spot rain today, some strong storms tomorrow
4Warn Alert: Isolated Storms Overnight
4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible This Evening
4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Friday Evening