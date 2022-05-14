4Warn Alert: Isolated Storms Overnight

Weather Discussion: A few isolated storms with heavy rain are possible overnight. A few spot showers may linger around 6-8 AM but most rain is tapering off. Then expect a mostly dry day with only a slight chance for a spotty afternoon shower. The weekend will be cooler but still warm with highs in the mid and low 80s.

There is another chance of storms on Sunday and those could also become strong to severe. The timing is more likely late afternoon and evening but check back with us this weekend as we refine that timing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.