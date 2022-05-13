Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to throwing child at North County daycare

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
CLAYTON (KMOV) - A 30-year-old woman pleaded guilty Friday to charges that she threw a toddler across the room at a daycare facility in Vinita Park.

Wilma Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury.

In February 2019. Brown was working at Brighter Day Care and Preschool when she threw a 3-year-old girl across the room; the victim hit her head on a piece of furniture and suffered a large gash on her head.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will ask for five years in prison. The maximum sentence is fifteen years without the possibility of parole.

