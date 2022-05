ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The owner of Goldfish Swim School Warson Woods joined News 4 at 4 p.m. Friday in honor of water safety month.

Amy Kocher shared advice for parents to keep kids safer in and around water and basic swim safety skills. https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/warson-woods/

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.