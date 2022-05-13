Advertisement

Police searching for stolen classic car in St. Charles County

The stolen blue 1966 Chevrolet C10
The stolen blue 1966 Chevrolet C10(St. Charles County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Police in St. Charles County are searching for a classic car that they say was stolen in early May.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a blue 19666 Chevrolet C10, which they say was stolen from the area of Fairways Circle and Country Club Road on May 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles County police at 636-949-3002.

