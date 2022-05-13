Police look to identify man they say entered women’s shower, dorm rooms at SLU

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man believed to have gone into a women’s shower and dorm rooms.

Police released photos Friday of the suspect walking through Griesedieck Hall on West Pine Street. Police allege the man entered Griesedieck Hall at SLU the night of April 22. Then, police say he entered the women’s shower while a woman was taking a shower. Police also allege he went into three female students’ dorm rooms.

Surveillance video shows the man leaving the building at 6:29 a.m. on April 23.

Anyone who believes they can identify the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a 4th district detective at 314-444-2500.

Police released photos of this man Friday to the media after a burglary in a SLU dorm last month. (SLMPD)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.