Advertisement

Lupulin Carnival returns to The Big Top Saturday

This weekend will mark the return of 4 Hands Brewing Company’s Lupulin Carnival!
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – This weekend will mark the return of 4 Hands Brewing Company’s Lupulin Carnival!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been two years since their last celebration. The event brings together a variety of breweries and carnival entertainment at The Big Top for a tasting event.

The Lupulin Carnival will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for ticket information and a list of participating breweries.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basic Swim Safety Skills
Teaching kids basic swim safety skills
Fan Expo St. Louis
Fan Expo St. Louis takes over downtown St. Louis this weekend
Annie Malone May Day Parade
Annie Malone parade is back Sunday in St. Louis
Laura Minnick sentenced to prison for causing the death of an infant
Woman who ran in-home daycare in Maplewood sentenced to prison for 3-month-old’s death