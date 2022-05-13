Lupulin Carnival returns to The Big Top Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – This weekend will mark the return of 4 Hands Brewing Company’s Lupulin Carnival!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been two years since their last celebration. The event brings together a variety of breweries and carnival entertainment at The Big Top for a tasting event.

The Lupulin Carnival will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for ticket information and a list of participating breweries.

