Legalizing sports betting likely to fail in MO legislature

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri legislature likely won’t pass legalized sports betting in the 2022 session.

Missouri Senator Denny Hoskins tweeted this Thursday:

“We offered 3 different bills on Sportsbook. The last offer was on Tuesday and all the pro sports teams (Chiefs, Royals, etc.), pro player orgs (MLBPA,NFLPA), mobile platforms (Fan Duel,Draft Kings) agreed to the deal. Unfortunately, the casinos said NO & the bill died. #moleg”

Hoskins also tweeted this:

“The senate bill handler (Hageman) said he would not bring up the bill unless everyone agreed to the bill. Since 2 casinos said NO DEAL, he did not bring up the bill.”

Back in March, the Missouri House easily pushed the bill through. The bill moved to the Senate and then stalled.

The chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission, Mike Leara, sent News 4 the following statement:

“The Gaming Commission projects approximately $9 million per year in new tax revenue to the state. We expect a bill to pass this session or likely next year. Missouri will soon be surrounded by states allowing sports betting, that just may be too much for the legislature to ignore.”

St. Louis resident Adam Marschel told News 4 he drives across the river to Illinois to legally bet on sports.

“Keep our tax dollars here in Missouri instead of making me drive over to Illinois to place a bet,” Marschel said. “They’re just sending all of Missouri residents to other states to place bets. Make money--that’s what they want to do--collect tax dollars. It’s an easy way to do it.”

Thursday, Kansas became the latest bordering state to legalize sports betting. The others are Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Arkansas.

“I think they’ll get there eventually. Once they see everyone doing it, they should be doing it. With apps like DraftKings, things like that makes it so easy. People don’t have to go to a casino to do it. They can do it right from their phone,” said St. Louis sports fan Jayme Bertish.

“I sincerely hope that it does not pass,” said Daniel Smith, clinical director for BetNoMore Gambling Programs. “We need to step up to the plate and handle the social ills that are created by gambling. I’m neither for or against gambling. I’m neutral, but I have spent the last 30 years helping gamblers and their families who have gotten into trouble.”

Smith said he believes sports betting will eventually become legal in Missouri. He wants lawmakers to make sure resources for gambling addictions are funded, he said.

The legislative session ends Friday.

