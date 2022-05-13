Advertisement

Lambert discusses new updates for airport

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert Airport hosted its open house on Thursday, May 5, to discuss the new future layout plans.

The Airport leadership and the project team shared updates about the layout plan update and the Master Plan. The topics they covered were the master planning process, preliminary terminal and landside plans, environmental considerations, project funding, and the next steps for the master plan.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

