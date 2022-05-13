Lambert discusses new updates for airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert Airport hosted its open house on Thursday, May 5, to discuss the new future layout plans.

The Airport leadership and the project team shared updates about the layout plan update and the Master Plan. The topics they covered were the master planning process, preliminary terminal and landside plans, environmental considerations, project funding, and the next steps for the master plan.

