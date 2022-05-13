Woman who ran in-home daycare in Maplewood sentenced to prison for 3-month-old’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman who ran an in-home daycare will serve time in prison for causing the death of an infant.

The incident happened on Nov. 16, 2018. Laura Minnick, 42, admitted Friday that a 3-month-old died of suffocation at her in-home daycare in Maplewood. Reports state six other children, ages 4 and under, were also scattered throughout the daycare, covered with shelving, boxes, and crates to prevent them from leaving their pack-n-plays while the suspect was intoxicated.

“I am here to speak for her because she cannot,” the infant’s mother said. “We walk around with holes in our hearts.” Of the defendant, she said, “The pain she caused is a lifetime sentence for all of us.”

Minnick was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, and three years for each count of endangering the welfare of a child, with all sentences to be served concurrently. She was also fined $200 for operating a childcare facility without a license.

