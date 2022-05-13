Fan Expo St. Louis takes over downtown St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of fans will flock to downtown St. Louis this weekend to celebrate the best in pop culture.

Fan Expo St. Louis will take place at the America’s Center Convention complex May 13-15. The three-day event includes celebrity guests, shopping and cosplay meetups.

Click here for more information and a detailed schedule of events.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.