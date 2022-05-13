Advertisement

Fan Expo St. Louis takes over downtown St. Louis this weekend

Fan Expo St. Louis will take place at the America’s Center Convention complex May 13-15.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 13, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of fans will flock to downtown St. Louis this weekend to celebrate the best in pop culture.

Fan Expo St. Louis will take place at the America’s Center Convention complex May 13-15. The three-day event includes celebrity guests, shopping and cosplay meetups.

Click here for more information and a detailed schedule of events.

