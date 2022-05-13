Advertisement

Child shot in St. Louis County

Police tape off an apartment complex on Harriet Walk in St. Louis County after a child was shot Friday morning.(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child was rushed to a local hospital after a Friday morning shooting in St. Louis County.

Just past 8:15 a.m., police rushed to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Harriet Walk after a child was shot. Detectives learned the child, approximately between the ages of 3-4, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

News 4 is working to learn more details surrounding the shooting.

