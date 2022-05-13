4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible This Evening

Weather Discussion: This evening and late evening we expect some strong storms that will develop west of St. Louis and drift east during the evening. The window for severe weather is 6pm until midnight. Damaging winds, small hail and isolated flooding are the main threats. A few showers and storms possible overnight but ending by or before daybreak.

Saturday’s rain looks likely in the early morning and drying out in the afternoon. We can’t rule out an isolated storm popping up, especially southeast of St. Louis. The weekend will be cooler but still warm with highs in the mid and low 80s.

There is another chance of storms on Sunday and those could also become strong to severe. The timing is more likely late afternoon and evening but check back with us this weekend as we refine that timing.

