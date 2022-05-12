Advertisement

Woman shot in Riverview neighborhood

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in a Riverview neighborhood reports say.

Police reported a male teenager approached three women in the 10000 block of Lookaway Dr, and an altercation led to him firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

